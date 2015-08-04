* European coal futures near 9-year low
* Sharp fall in China imports weighs
* Indonesian cuts not enough to bolster market
By Sarah McFarlane and Vera Eckert
LONDON/FRANKFURT, August 4 Coal prices' downward
trajectory shows no sign of reversing as a supply glut, combined
with expectations that demand from top consumer China will
shrink more, paint a bleak outlook for the fossil fuel which
generates nearly half the world's electricity.
Global coal prices have fallen by around 10 percent this
year bringing pain to top producers including Indonesia,
Australia and South Africa. They now stand at their lowest in
nearly a decade, extending losses from a bearish trend since
2011, as incremental growth in supply has outstripped demand.
The falling prices could particularly benefit emerging
economies relying on coal as a cheap form of power.
Political pressure is growing to curb greenhouse gas
emissions from coal-fired power stations, however, before United
Nations climate change talks in Paris at the end of the year.
"We fear that global coal prices have not yet reached their
bottom. Maybe it'll be next year," said Erich Schmitz, managing
director of Germany's coal importers association VDKi.
"But for that to happen, capacity would have to be removed
from the market," he said.
European API2 2015 coal futures closed near a
nine-year low of $55.50 a tonne on Monday.
The biggest problem coal has faced this year has been China,
where coal imports between January and June were down 37.5
percent from a year earlier.
China's drive to cut imports is both environmentally driven,
while also being motivated by a desire to help domestic
producers, as most have been losing money.
"China has invested on incremental coal production on the
basis of the very high prices they were having in the domestic
market a few years ago and that is coming on stream at the same
time, so they're swamped in coal which has caused a collapse in
domestic pricing," a mining industry source said.
"The view for the second half of the year could be quite
dire."
CHINA HIT THE SKIDS
China's energy consumption tripled in just two decades but
growth slowed to just 0.7 percent year on year in the first half
of 2015. In terms of power generation, coal lost market share to
increased oil, natural gas and renewables.
A sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks, posting their biggest
monthly loss in July in nearly six years, also cast a shadow
over the demand outlook for commodities, including coal.
"The big question ultimately is will any of the turmoil on
China's equity markets filter through to the real economy?" said
an analyst at an European utility.
"I expect Chinese coal imports to continue to weaken in 2016
but not at the pace of this year."
Coal miners have been slow to cut production in response to
lower prices, with weakening domestic currencies versus the
dollar shielding producers to some extent in export markets
including Australia.
Top thermal coal exporter Indonesia has curbed its
production but analysts said that is not enough to change the
market's fortunes.
"Indonesian exports have probably fallen faster than we
previously imagined they would, but that's not enough to turn
things around," said Stefan Ljubisavljevic, analyst at Macquarie
Bank.
Indonesia's May exports were down by just under 20 percent
from a year earlier and year to date their exports are down
around 9 percent, Ljubisavljevic added.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)