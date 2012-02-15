TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's Soma Kyodo Power Co is operating the two 1,000 megawatt units at its quake-hit Shinchi power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, at an average of around 50 percent of capacity, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co is using a mix of thermal coal and fuel oil at the units, the source said.

Soma Kyodo resumed operations of the two units in December for the first time since it was badly damaged by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The company expects to resume full operations at the two units this summer using thermal coal as feedstock, its regular fuel. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)