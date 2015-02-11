(Adds revised ITB information on shipping schedule to table)
SEOUL, Feb 9 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO)
is seeking a total of 218,000 tonnes of steaming coal for
shipment between April and June via tenders, the utility said on
its website (www.kospo.co.kr/english).
The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Feb. 11, and
the bids should be submitted to the designated e-mail address
(kospofuelbidding@kospo.co.kr) before the deadline.
Details of the tenders are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE
80,000 min. 4,700 kcal/kg April 1-June 30
138,000 min. 5,800 kcal/kg April 1-June 30
* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the
procurement is for Hadong Power Plant. Russian coal will not be
considered for the higher calorific coal tender.
(Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)