PERTH, Sept 24 Global miner Rio Tinto
said its Australian Coal & Allied Industries unit will be
cutting jobs as it struggles with a steep drop in coal prices
and a high Australian dollar.
Australia, the world's second largest exporter of thermal
coal used for power generation, has seen its coal prices fall
over 20 percent to under $90 per tonne amid a global supply glut
and reduced Chinese demand for fuel.
Coal & Allied produces thermal coal in Australia's Hunter
Valley region where other miners, such as Xstrata Plc,
have also moved to cut jobs in an effort to reduce costs.
"We are working to improve our competitiveness by actively
seeking ways to reduce costs across our business, which
unfortunately means some roles will no longer be required," Rio
Tinto said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Monday.
Rio Tinto owns a majority stake in Coal & Allied and manages
its operations.
A Rio Tinto spokesman told Reuters he could not specify how
many jobs would be cut because the decision was still in
progress.
Coal & Allied produces 30 million tonnes of coal annually
and employs around 1,500 people across its three operations in
Australia's eastern New South Wales state, according to the
company website.
Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Monday as mining
stocks lost ground on weak commodity prices and expectations of
weak global growth.