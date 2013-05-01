April 30 UK Coal Operations, partly owned by
Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary
liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new
company, the Financial Times reported, after a fire closed
Britain's largest coal mine.
The Financial Times said the proposal would mean creditors
would receive 32 pence for every pound of debt. The principal
losers would be four power generators who had prepaid for coal
production: EDF SA, Drax Group, SSE Plc
and E.ON. ()
The proposal follows a fire at the Daw Mill Colliery in
Warwickshire, which led to the mine's closure and the loss of at
least 550 jobs.
UK Coal spokesman Andrew Mackintosh told the Financial Times
that the fire - the costs of which included 100 million pounds
($156 million) in equipment and 160 million pounds in coal - had
left the company with insufficient funds to meet running costs,
and made further restructuring inevitable.
UK Coal could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours.