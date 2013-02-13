BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 13 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, posted a 9 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating market expectations, helped by strong sales volumes and lower-than-expected rise in costs.
The state-run miner said its October-December net profit rose to 43.95 billion rupees ($815 million) from 40.40 billion a year earlier. Net sales rose 13 percent to 173.25 billion rupees.
On average, analysts had forecast net profit of 40 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. ($1 = 53.93 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Anand Basu)
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: