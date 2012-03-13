* TCI says board blindly accepted govt orders to roll back
price rise
* Asks for public commitment for parity between local,
import prices
* Coal India shares close up 1.8 pct
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, March 13 A British investment fund
has threatened legal action against Coal India's
directors for not protecting minority shareholder interests,
accusing them of destroying value, at a time when India is
reviving sales of stakes in state companies.
The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) held a 1.01
percent stake in the world's largest coal miner at the end of
2011, making it the second-largest shareholder in Coal India
after the government.
In a letter sent to Coal India on Monday, TCI said the
company's directors were acting against the interests of
stakeholders by " blindly " accepting
government instructions to roll back a recent increase in coal
prices.
"The essence of our concerns is that we can no longer
tolerate abuse of minority shareholders and poor corporate
governance," TCI partner Oscar Veldhuijzen said in an email on
Tuesday.
"By not acting in the interest of the company, the board of
Coal India is effectively destroying huge amount of value which
affects the people of India the most," he said.
Officials at Coal India were not available for comment.
"They have not informed us about anything," Alok Perti, the
top civil servant in India's coal ministry, said when asked
about the letter.
State companies in India are often valued at a discount to
private-sector peers, in part because some sell their output at
subsidised levels.
A recent $2.5 billion auction of state-run Oil and Natural
Gas Corp attracted little international investor
interest, partly because of a lack of clarity on how much of the
government's fuel subsidy burden it would have to bear.
TCI's protest highlights investor wariness about
regulatory risk in India at a time when the government hopes to
raise billions of dollars through the sale of stakes in state
companies to cut a widening fiscal deficit.
"This is a symbolic message to the government that they
shouldn't take minority interests for granted every time," said
Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
"Minority shareholders don't want these companies delinked
from government control, but they certainly look for some sort
of medium-term stability and clarity in policies," he said.
TCI rose to notoriety for triggering the break-up of Dutch
bank ABN Amro in 2008. It also spearheaded the ousting of the
chief executive of Deutsche Börse over its bid for the London
Stock Exchange, and helped scupper a 2008 restructuring by
London-listed miner Vedanta Resources.
PRICING
TCI said there had been no push-back from Coal India's board
to instructions from the coal ministry to reverse the increase
in prices.
It also accused the government, Coal India's largest
shareholder with a 90 percent stake, of hurting the miner's
commercial interests by forcing it to sign fuel supply
agreements with power producers, guaranteeing to supply 80
percent of contracted quantity.
Coal India, which produces nearly 80 percent of the coal in
Asia's third-largest economy, bowed to pressure from the
government in January and reversed a price increase after
protests by power producers struggling from domestic coal supply
shortages.
It is in the process of implementing a new mechanism linking
prices to gross calorific value (GCV) of the coal it produces,
and will review the pricing mechanism in April.
"If no clear commitments are made public to provide parity
of coal prices to import prices, we will strongly consider
taking legal action against individual board members for breach
of fiduciary duties," TCI said in the letter.
India holds about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves,
but the state miner has struggled to get swift environment
clearances and land acquisition approvals for its mines, forcing
expensive imports of more than 100 million tonnes annually.
Domestic Indian coal is 45-70 percent cheaper than
imports.
TCI said it was also concerned
about slow implementation of Coal India's
plan to set up washeries to improve coal quality as
well as its lack of action on coal theft and tolerance
of inefficiencies in underground mines.
The Indian government sold a 10 percent stake in
Coal India in 2010 for $3.4 billion, in the country's largest
ever initial public offering.
Shares in the company, now India's fourth largest by market
value, closed 1.8 percent higher in a firm Mumbai market
.