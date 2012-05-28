May 28 State-miner Coal India sees 6 to 7 percent rise in revenues in the current fiscal year that started in April, if prices remain at current levels, Chairman S. Narsing Rao told reporters.

Earlier, the world's largest coal miner reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by stagnant volumes and higher wage costs. (Reporting by Sujoy Dhar in KOLKATA; editing by Malini Menon)