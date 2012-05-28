BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
May 28 State-miner Coal India sees 6 to 7 percent rise in revenues in the current fiscal year that started in April, if prices remain at current levels, Chairman S. Narsing Rao told reporters.
Earlier, the world's largest coal miner reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by stagnant volumes and higher wage costs. (Reporting by Sujoy Dhar in KOLKATA; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.