By Krishna N Das
| PANAJI, India, March 6
Coal India Ltd,
the world's largest coal miner, plans to set up a 1.6 gigawatt
power plant by 2015/16 near one of its mines from which coal
cannot be shipped and sold due to a lack of rail connections, a
company executive said.
The company has often said its output would be 300 million
tonnes more than the current figure of about 475 million given
enough rail tracks to carry the fuel from new and remote mines.
Insufficient connectivity is one of the reasons the company
has lagged output targets for more than six straight years -
leading to shortages at power producers and crippling outages.
"The country either needs coal or power," said CB Sood, an
executive director at the company. "If we are not able to
evacuate coal, we should set up pit-head power plants."
Speaking on the sidelines of a coal conference in the resort
state of Goa, Sood said the company was seeking a joint venture
partner to set up the plant.
Coal India has already received some clearances and more are
likely, he added. The plant will be near a mine that produces 20
million tonnes per year in the eastern state of Odisha.
"Pit-head power plants make a lot of sense for the country,"
said Niladri Bhattacharjee, a resources expert with KPMG
Advisory Services. "Power tariffs will reduce by at least 50
paisa per kilowatt hour compared with conventional plants due to
savings on transportation and other costs."
However, it was important for Coal India to ensure it
fulfilled its coal supply obligations to power companies before
venturing into electricity generation itself, he told Reuters.
Without assured supply from Coal India that controls 80
percent of the country's coal production, private companies will
have no option but to ramp up imports.
India is already the world's third largest importer of coal
despite sitting on what BP Plc ranks as the fifth-largest
reserves. Imports rose 21 percent to 152 million tonnes last
year, according to research firm OreTeam.
"Long term, pit-head power should be part of policymaking,
it's beneficial in terms of power tariffs and coal
availability," Bhattacharjee said.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das, editing by David Evans)