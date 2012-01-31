A man is shrouded in coal dust as a bulldozer loads coal onto a truck at a railway yard in Chandigarh January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Coal India (COAL.NS), the world's largest coal miner, cut prices on Monday, a move that may weigh on the state-run company's revenue, the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government official.

"The exercise of reviewing the prices has been done. There is definitely a reduction," the newspaper quoted Alok Perti, coal secretary, as saying after a board meeting of the company. "Probably there could be a reduction in the revenue."

A Coal India spokesman did not immediately respond to calls from Reuters for comment.

Coal India will implement a new pricing mechanism by the month-end but will ensure this will not result in higher prices for power producers, federal coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal had said last week.

