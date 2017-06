NEW DELHI Jan 18 State-run Coal India , the world's largest coal miner, is not expected to raise prices after it finalises a wage increase agreement with its workers later this month, federal coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

Coal India last week said it will sign a five-year agreement with workers' unions to increase wages by 25 percent, adding about 40 billion rupees ($775 million) to its annual wage bill.

