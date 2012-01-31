Jan 31 Coal India, the world's
largest coal miner, cut prices on Monday, a move that may weigh
on the state-run company's revenue, the Mint newspaper reported
on Tuesday, citing a senior government official.
"The exercise of reviewing the prices has been done. There
is definitely a reduction," the newspaper quoted Alok Perti,
coal secretary, as saying after a board meeting of the company.
"Probably there could be a reduction in the revenue."
A Coal India spokesman did not immediately respond to calls
from Reuters for comment.
Coal India will implement a new pricing mechanism by the
month-end but will ensure this will not result in higher prices
for power producers, federal coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal
had said last week.
