BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 28 State miner Coal India, which earlier this year reversed a price increase under pressure from power producers, reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly profits, weighed down by stagnant volumes and a steep increase in wage bills.
The world's largest coal miner said net profit fell to 40.13 billion rupees ($727 million) from 42.21 billion a year earlier, but net sales rose 29 percent to 194.19 billion rupees following a price increase in February last year.
Analysts had forecast net profit of 41.1 billion rupees on net sales of 179.4 billion rupees, a Reuters poll of brokerages showed.
Shares in Coal India, the country's fourth-most valuable company at about $36 billion, closed 0.5 percent higher in a Mumbai market that rose 1.2 percent.
($1=55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.