MUMBAI Jan 15 Shares in State-run Coal India Ltd jumped 4.2 percent in pre-open trading after the company on Tuesday said it will pay an interim dividend of 29 rupees a share, or 183.2 billion rupees ($2.98 billion), in the current fiscal year.

The government's 90 percent shareholding in the company will fetch it about $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)