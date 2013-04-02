BRIEF-Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share
* Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner by output, missed its supply target for the fiscal year 2012-13 by 4.8 million tonnes, it said in a statement late on Monday.
The state-run miner, which produces about 80 percent of India's coal output, reported offtake (supply) of 465.2 million tonnes for the year, falling short of its target of 470 million tonnes.
In February, Coal India said it remained on track to meet its supply target for the year.
The company also missed its production target of 464.1 million tonnes for the year by 11.9 million tonnes, it said. (Reporting by Tenzin Dekeva in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmV9KI Further company coverage:
* Says BHEL commissions 250 MW eco-friendly cfbc technology-based lignite power plant in Gujarat