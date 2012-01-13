* New wage accord to raise costs by 40 bln rupees

* Accord provides for 3 pct annual increase in wages

* Shares up more than 5 pct after clarity on wage increase (Adds details, analyst comment, share price)

By Prashant Mehra

MUMBAI, Jan 13 Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, will sign a five-year agreement with workers' unions to increase wages by 25 percent, adding about 40 billion rupees ($775 million) to its annual wage bill, a senior executive said.

The state-run company has been in negotiations with its five recognised unions, representing most of its 360,000 workers, for several months. The new accord will be signed by the last week of January, he said.

"It is in line with our expectations. We have already made provisions," said R. Mohan Das, director of personnel. "We are sitting again on Jan. 27 or 28 to finalise the agreement."

The agreement, effective from July 1, 2011, provides for a minimum 3 percent increase in wages annually, while increase in other allowances will push this up further, he said.

"Dearness allowances and other things will be added but we can't predict that amount. It will depend on consumer price index," Das said.

Shares in Coal India, the third largest company by market value, were trading sharply higher on Friday. At 1.14 p.m. (0744 GMT), the stock was up 5.5 percent at 343.65 rupees.

WAGE HIKE OVERHANG

A sharp increase in wages had been seen as a key risk for growth outlook of the coal miner, and the unions' demands for a 30-40 percent wage increase had raised concerns about future profitability, analysts said.

"There was an overhang because of the wage negotiations. Now that this issue is out of the way, there should be less worries for the stock," said Bhavesh Chauhan, a sector analyst at Angel Broking in Mumbai.

The company provided 7.5 billion rupees ($141 million) for wage increase in the September quarter, and will make an equal provision in the December quarter, Coal India Chairman N.C. Jha told Reuters last week.

The company has budgeted total provision of 25 billion rupees for this fiscal year ending March.

Angel Broking's Chauhan expects the company to make up for the additional costs through changes in pricing that it effected recently.

The company had revised its pricing method for non-coking coal earlier this month, which analysts believe will boost revenues by 8-10 percent. Last week, Jha said he expected the additional revenue to offset the likely wage increase.

The miner prices its coal about two-thirds lower than global prices, in part because of comparatively low quality coal, but despite the change in pricing method, it will continue to offer between 25 percent and 77 percent discount to customers.

Kolkata-based Coal India accounts for nearly 80 percent of the coal output in Asia's third-largest economy, with production of more than 1 million tonnes a day.

The company has said it may miss production targets this year because of delays in environmental clearances at some of its mines, even as coal demand in India grows in double digits due to rising demand from power plants and industries. ($1 = 51.60 rupees) (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)