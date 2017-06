LONDON, Sept 25 Coal of Africa Ltd : * Confirms that the national union of mineworkers (num) has embarked on

protected strike action * Strike action at co's Mooiplaats colliery in Mpumalanga Province, wef 25

September 2012 * Proposed fair wage and benefit offer which amounted to an increase of 22% not

accepted by workers * Consequently the operations at the colliery have stopped