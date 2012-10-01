JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 COAL OF AFRICA:
* Coal of Africa says total gross profit for the year
of US$33.4
million (FY 2011: US$37.9 million)
* Coal of Africa says FY revenue $243.8 million (FY 2011:
US$261.4 million)
* Coal of Africa says FY sales of thermal coal decreased by 2%
to 3,373,781
tonnes in FY 2012
* Coal of Africa says FY adjusted operating loss before tax
(excluding non-cash
items) of US$32.8 million
* Coal of Africa says exxaro not to exercise its option to
acquire a 30%
interest in makhado project
* Coal of Africa says hei submitted a binding offer to provide
the company with
US$100.0 million of equity funding
* Coal of Africa says following initial and conditional
placement, hei will
hold approximately 23.6% of coal's ordinary shares