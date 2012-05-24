MELBOURNE May 24 Macquarie Bank Ltd on Thursday urged investors in Coalworks Ltd to oust their chairman and chief executive, a move Coalworks fears will make it easier for Whitehaven Coal Ltd to succeed with a A$172 million ($167 million) hostile bid.

Macquarie, which owns 7.4 percent of Coalworks, has also raised concern about the company's A$17 million share sale to institutions in April, which included a 9 percent stake to Hong Kong-based, Singapore-listed trader Noble Group Ltd, and which diluted Macquarie's holding in Coalworks.

Shareholders are due to vote on June 15 on Macquarie's proposal to replace the chairman and chief executive on the board with its own representatives.

Coalworks' board has said it strongly opposes the moves, especially at a time when the company is fending off what it considers a cheap bid by Whitehaven.

Macquarie denied claims by Coalworks Chairman Wayne Mitchell that it was calling for the board changes to make it easier for Whitehaven to take over Coalworks.

"We note that Macquarie Group (of which MBL is a part), is not a financier or adviser to Whitehaven in respect of its takeover bid for Coalworks, nor is it a substantial holder in Whitehaven," Macquarie Executive Director Gavin Bradley said in a letter to Coalworks shareholders released to the stock exchange.

Coalworks stake sale to Noble took place at A$0.78 per share, compared with Whitehaven's offer of A$1.00 per share. Coalworks shares last traded at A$1.03. Noble bought into the company through an institutional share sale at a discount to Coalworks' share price at the time.

Macquarie has also questioned Coalworks' appointment of Noble Group as a strategic adviser without a competitive tender process. ($1 = 1.0289 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Lewis)