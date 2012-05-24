MELBOURNE May 24 Macquarie Bank Ltd on Thursday
urged investors in Coalworks Ltd to oust their chairman
and chief executive, a move Coalworks fears will make it easier
for Whitehaven Coal Ltd to succeed with a A$172 million
($167 million) hostile bid.
Macquarie, which owns 7.4 percent of Coalworks, has also
raised concern about the company's A$17 million share sale to
institutions in April, which included a 9 percent stake to Hong
Kong-based, Singapore-listed trader Noble Group Ltd,
and which diluted Macquarie's holding in Coalworks.
Shareholders are due to vote on June 15 on Macquarie's
proposal to replace the chairman and chief executive on the
board with its own representatives.
Coalworks' board has said it strongly opposes the moves,
especially at a time when the company is fending off what it
considers a cheap bid by Whitehaven.
Macquarie denied claims by Coalworks Chairman Wayne Mitchell
that it was calling for the board changes to make it easier for
Whitehaven to take over Coalworks.
"We note that Macquarie Group (of which MBL is a
part), is not a financier or adviser to Whitehaven in respect of
its takeover bid for Coalworks, nor is it a substantial holder
in Whitehaven," Macquarie Executive Director Gavin Bradley said
in a letter to Coalworks shareholders released to the stock
exchange.
Coalworks stake sale to Noble took place at A$0.78 per
share, compared with Whitehaven's offer of A$1.00 per share.
Coalworks shares last traded at A$1.03. Noble bought into the
company through an institutional share sale at a discount to
Coalworks' share price at the time.
Macquarie has also questioned Coalworks' appointment of
Noble Group as a strategic adviser without a competitive tender
process.
($1 = 1.0289 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Lewis)