Nov 19 Coastal Energy Co said it has
agreed to be acquired by Spanish oil firm Cepsa for about C$2.3
billion ($2.21 billion) including debt, in a deal that would
increase Cepsa's exploration and production capabilities in
Southeast Asia.
Cepsa will create a new entity for the purchase in which
investment firm Strategic Resources Global Ltd (SRG) is an
investor.
Under the deal, Cepsa will pay C$19 per Coastal Energy share
in cash, a premium of 28 percent to the closing price of the
stock on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"Today's announcement reflects an important step in
increasing Cepsa's E&P capabilities. Coastal's business
comprises a high-quality portfolio of upstream assets located in
Southeast Asia," Cepsa Chief Executive Pedro Miro said in a
statement.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of
2014, will be funded by Cepsa's and SRG's available financial
resources.
Coastal Energy is an international exploration and
production company with principal assets in Thailand and
Malaysia.