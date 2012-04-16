Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
April 16 Cobalt International Energy Inc said on Monday it "strongly refuted" allegations published in the Financial Times, which said three of Angolan officials have acknowledged that they hold concealed shares in an oil venture linked to the company.
The company denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said it was in compliance with all laws in the areas where it operates.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.