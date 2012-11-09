* CoBank's merger with U.S. AgBank boosts earnings
* Caution about drought stress on co-ops, livestock, ethanol
CHICAGO Nov 9 CoBank, a major lender to U.S.
agriculture through its role in the U.S. Farm Credit System,
said on Friday quarterly earnings jumped 28 percent, reflecting
gains from its merger earlier this year with fellow FCS lender
U.S. AgBank.
Net profit rose to $217.7 million for the quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $169.9 million a year ago. Net interest income
was $305.1 million, compared with $252.0 million in 2011.
CoBank provides loans, leases, export financing and other
financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and
communications providers in all 50 states. Earnings in the most
recent quarter rose despite volatile market conditions and
financial stresses from the worst drought to hit U.S. farmers,
ranchers and agribusiness in more than 50 years.
Quarterly average loan volume was $70.3 billion, versus
$47.6 billion a year ago.
Denver-based CoBank, a $90 billion co-op bank, is a member
of the Farm Credit System, a government-sponsored enterprise
created by Congress in 1916 to provide a reliable source of
credit to the U.S. agriculture industry.
The largest bank within the Farm Credit System, CoBank
merged with Wichita-based U.S. AgBank on Jan. 1. CoBank acquired
U.S. AgBank's assets and liabilities, including some $20 billion
in wholesale loans to 25 Farm Credit associations in the Western
United States.
The merger raised CoBank's 2012 average loan volume as well
as net interest income and net income, the bank said.
CoBank CEO Robert Engel said in a statement that overall
conditions in the U.S. and global economies remain weak, putting
downward pressure on loan demand. Despite higher grain prices,
the drought may cut revenue at grain and farm cooperatives, he
said, while at the same time it raising feed costs for livestock
and feedstock costs for biofuels plants.
Even so, the bank is on track to record its 13th consecutive
year of net income growth, Engel said.
"As we approach the end of 2012, the level of downside risk
in the global economy remains very high. Around the world,
political issues are at the forefront, exerting outsized
influence over the pace and direction of economic growth."
The bank's loan portfolio remained strong as 1.03 percent of
loans were classified as adverse assets, down from 1.25 percent
at the end of last year.
Nonaccrual loans increased to $168.5 million during the
quarter, from $106.9 million at June 30, largely due to credit
concerns involving some communications and rural energy
customers, the bank said.
CoBank recorded a $10 million provision for loan losses,
increasing the provision to $20 million for the first nine
months of the year. That compared with $50 million for the first
nine months of 2011.