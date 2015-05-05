May 5 CoBank, the largest cooperative bank within the U.S. government-backed Farm Credit System, on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income that was flat compared with a year ago but said loan demand had risen 5 percent.

Denver-based CoBank said net income for the quarter ended March 31 was $232.2 million, compared with $231.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly net interest income rose 2 percent to $315.3 million, reflecting higher average loan volume.

The bank said its fundamentals remained strong but noted "market dynamics" remained volatile and should continue to affect earnings and financial performance this year.

"A strengthened dollar, continuing low interest rates and intense competition in the banking industry create a challenging earnings environment for CoBank," Chief Executive Officer Robert Engel said in a statement.

The national Farm Credit System, a century-old government-sponsored enterprise, last week reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly net income to $1.132 billion. FCS does not take deposits but issues securities and lends those funds to promote rural development centered on the agriculture sector.

The FCS income decline last quarter included a provision for loan losses of $27 million. Low grain prices and a modest deterioration of credit quality in certain sectors of the loan portfolio contributed to the provision for loan losses.

CoBank's average loan volume for the quarter rose 5 percent to $80.6 billion, reflecting increased borrowing from rural electric cooperatives, rural communications service providers, affiliated Farm Credit associations and food and agribusiness companies.

At quarter-end, 1.76 percent of CoBank's loans were classified as adverse assets, compared with 1.84 percent at Dec. 31, 2014. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)