CHICAGO Aug 2 CoBank, a major lender to U.S. agriculture through its role in the Farm Credit System, said on Thursday its second quarter net profit jumped nearly 40 percent with results reflecting its 2012 merger with U.S. AgBank, another FCS bank.

Net profit rose $252.4 million for the quarter ending June 30, from $180.7 million a year ago.

Quarterly net interest income was up 11 percent to $307.1 million from last year. Average loan volume was $69.4 billion compared to $52.1 billion.

"The bank acquired U.S. AgBank's assets and liabilities, including approximately $20 billion in wholesale loans to 25 Farm Credit associations," CoBank said in a statement.

The merger with U.S. AgBank, which closed on Jan. 1, increased CoBank's average loan volume, net interest income, and net income.

"The merger with U.S. AgBank continues to deliver significant benefits for our business at a time of real challenge in the broader market environment," Robert Engel, chief executive of Denver-based CoBank, said in a statement.

Engel noted that overall conditions in the U.S. and global economies remain weak, putting downward pressure on loan demand. He also said severe U.S. drought conditions have the potential to reduce revenues at grain and farm supply cooperatives and increase costs in the protein and biofuels sectors.

Quarterly results also reflected the effect of $44.6 million in refunds from the Farm Credit System Insurance Corp.

While loan demand for rural infrastructure grew, average agribusiness loan volume fell sharply amid lower grain prices in early 2012 and reduced inventory financing at agriculture co-ops, CoBank said.

At the end of the quarter, 1.02 percent of the bank's loans were classified as adverse assets, matching the first quarter. Nonaccrual loans were $106.9 million, compared to $125.0 million in the prior quarter.

CoBank recorded a $5 million provision for loan losses, increasing the provision to $10 million for the first six months of 2012. That compares to $37.5 million for first half of 2011.

CoBank, a member of the Farm Credit System, is a government sponsored enterprise created by Congress in 1916 to provide a reliable source of credit to the U.S. agriculture industry.