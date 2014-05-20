* To pay $10.50 per Aeroflex share, 26 pct above Monday
close
* Places 60 mln shares to raise 180 mln stg to help fund
deal
* Boosts exposure to commercial markets amid defence
spending cuts
(Adds details on placing, updates share price)
LONDON, May 20 British aerospace and defence
supplier Cobham is buying U.S. communications equipment
maker Aeroflex Holding Corp for $920 million, continuing
its quest for commercial customers as its main defence clients
cut spending.
Cobham said on Tuesday the deal, the biggest in its 80-year
history, had seen it agree to pay $10.50 per share in cash for
New-York based Aeroflex, which makes components and systems used
in broadband and wireless communications.
The price represents a 26-percent premium to Aeroflex's
closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The deal
had a total enterprise value of $1.46 billion, including the
assumption of Aeroflex's $540 million of debt.
Cobham Chief Executive Bob Murphy said the deal would give
Cobham a leading position in technology markets where there were
high barriers to entry.
"It will also increase exposure to attractive commercial
markets including wireless, space, medical and
microelectronics," he said.
Some 70 percent of Aeroflex's revenues come from commercial
markets and 30 percent from defence and security, whereas
Cobham's split is 35 percent to 65 percent.
It said buying Aeroflex would push up the portion of its
revenue from commercial sales to 41 percent.
"The acquisition really helps us change the shape of our
portfolio so we continue to get more exposure to growing
commercial end-markets. That's what going to help us deliver
sustainable growth," Murphy told reporters.
Cobham has been trying to expand in commercial markets to
make up for declining defence spending from U.S. and European
governments.
It said last year that it was on the hunt for more deals
after buying wireless communications firm Axell Wireless for 85
million pounds.
Cobham raised 180 million pounds on Tuesday to help fund the
acquisition, placing 60 million shares at a price of 300 pence
each, representing about 5.6 percent of the company's share
capital.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company closed down 4.5 percent at
298 pence, just shy of the placing value, having hit an all-time
high of 324.7 pence.
Jefferies analysts said Aeroflex had much in common with
Cobham, but was a complex business that could take time to
assimilate.
"Nonetheless, it also appears to be a decisive step forwards
in implementing Cobham's strategy, something we welcome," they
said. "If Cobham can achieve the synergies identified and if -
like Cobham - Aeroflex returns to organic growth in FY15, the
outlook for the enlarged group will be positive."
Cobham said it expected the deal to yield annualised run
rate cost synergies of approximately $85 million for a total
investment of $215 million.
Aeroflex, which reported full-year net sales of $647.1
million for 2013, would comprise about 17 percent of the
enlarged group's consolidated revenues.
Cobham expects the Aeroflex acquisition to boost underlying
earnings in 2015 and, assuming completion late in the third
calendar quarter of 2014, to have a broadly neutral impact on
underlying earnings in the current financial year.
The company said it had already secured agreement from
shareholders controlling 76.3 percent of Aeroflex's voting
rights.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate
Holton and Jason Neely)