March 28 Aerospace and defence company Cobham said on Tuesday it would raise about 512.4 million pounds ($642.6 million) through its rights issue to pay down debt.

The 2 for 5 rights issue of 683.1 million shares was priced at 75 pence per share, a 40.9 percent discount to its Monday close of 126.8 pence.

Cobham, which expects the right issue to be completed in the second quarter, also maintained its 2017 expectations.

($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)