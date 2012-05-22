* Cobham says has over 90 pct acceptance for bid
* Says is on track to get 100 pct
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, MAY 22 - British aero electronics group
Cobham said it was on track to get full control of
Danish firm Thrane & Thrane after shareholders with
more than 90 percent of the stock accepted its bid.
Cobham earlier this month sweetened its offer for Thrane &
Thrane, a satellite and radio communications equipment maker, to
435 Danish crowns ($74.74) per share from an initial offer of
420.
"Subject to receiving merger clearances, this now provides a
clear path to securing 100 percent ownership of the company,"
Cobham said in a statement.
Cobham, which on May 8 said it had acceptances from
shareholders with 50.1 percent of Thrane & Thrane shares, has
previously said it would initially be satisfied with a majority,
but eventually aimed to get full control.
On Monday, U.S.-based Sandell Asset Management announced it
had control of 5.8 percent of the shares and voting rights in
Thrane & Thrane.
Cobham spokesman Greg Caires said Sandell's intentions were
not known.
"We certainly want 100 percent ownership and are on a clear
path to get that," Caires said.
Thrane & Thrane shares closed up 1.8 percent at 433.50
crowns in Copenhagen, 1.50 below Cobham's offer price. Cobham
shares were up nearly 5 percent on the London Stock Exchange.