LONDON/COPENHAGEN, MAY 22 - British aero electronics group Cobham said it was on track to get full control of Danish firm Thrane & Thrane after shareholders with more than 90 percent of the stock accepted its bid.

Cobham earlier this month sweetened its offer for Thrane & Thrane, a satellite and radio communications equipment maker, to 435 Danish crowns ($74.74) per share from an initial offer of 420.

"Subject to receiving merger clearances, this now provides a clear path to securing 100 percent ownership of the company," Cobham said in a statement.

Cobham, which on May 8 said it had acceptances from shareholders with 50.1 percent of Thrane & Thrane shares, has previously said it would initially be satisfied with a majority, but eventually aimed to get full control.

On Monday, U.S.-based Sandell Asset Management announced it had control of 5.8 percent of the shares and voting rights in Thrane & Thrane.

Cobham spokesman Greg Caires said Sandell's intentions were not known.

"We certainly want 100 percent ownership and are on a clear path to get that," Caires said.

Thrane & Thrane shares closed up 1.8 percent at 433.50 crowns in Copenhagen, 1.50 below Cobham's offer price. Cobham shares were up nearly 5 percent on the London Stock Exchange.