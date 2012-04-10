* Cobham makes another 270 million pound offer
By Rhys Jones and John Acher
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, April 10 British aero
electronics group Cobham renewed its 270 million pound
($428.20 million) bid for Thrane & Thrane, after some
investors warmed to the proposal, selling the suitor almost a
quarter of its Danish rival.
Cobham submitted an offer of 420 Danish crowns ($73.78) per
share in February, but on March 12 withdrew the offer for the
satellite and radio communications equipment maker after its
board failed to recommend the proposal.
Cobham Chief Financial Officer Warren Tucker said in a
conference call that the situation surrounding Cobham's interest
had changed over the past few weeks, with the resignation of the
previous Thrane & Thrane chairman leading to a number of
shareholders offering Cobham their shares.
"We concluded that we did want to buy those shares at the
same level as we had mentioned earlier," Tucker said.
Cobham last week said it owned more than a quarter of Thrane
& Thrane having bought a 22.7 percent stake after some investors
in the Danish company offered to sell their shares.
Cobham's 25.59 percent stake makes it Thrane & Thrane's
largest shareholder and exceeds the 24 percent holding of
co-founder Lars Thrane who has opposed the takeover.
Shares in Thrane & Thrane leapt 8.5 percent to 422 crowns by
1232 GMT after earlier touching 428 crowns. Cobham shares were
up 0.1 percent in London.
"Cobham continues to seek to work with the board of Thrane &
Thrane to achieve a recommendation for this offer and to
facilitate the bringing together of Thrane & Thrane and Cobham's
SATCOM business in a way that provides the best future for the
business, its employees and customers."
Thrane & Thrane's chairman Morten Eldrup-Jorgensen told
Reuters its board would make a recommendation to shareholders
once Cobham made its offer officially.
He said a continuing strategic review could lead to various
outcomes "ranging form the company remaining more or less a
stand-alone company to embarking on finding another owner or
something in between".
Cobham said its offer represented a premium of 43 percent to
the closing price of Thrane & Thrane shares on Feb. 24, the last
trading day before Thrane said it had received a takeover bid.
Cobham said its offer was final, but reserved the right to
raise it if a competing offer for Thrane & Thrane emerged.
The offer is conditional upon Cobham getting acceptance from
owners of more than 50 percent of Thrane & Thrane's stock.
Cobham wants to buy 100 percent of the stock, but is willing
to own less than that initially, it said.
Lars Thrane could not be reached for comment and did not
return Reuters calls.
Cobham Executive Chairman John Devaney said in the
conference call that Lars Thrane still found the notion of
selling his company "a little difficult in some areas".
"We have made clear that our intention is to grow the
business and take it to a new level, and we hope Lars will
participate in the merger," Devaney said. "He hasn't done so
far, but we hope the clarification of our position will convince
him."
Cobham said it expected the deal to be "moderately accretive
to 2012 earnings" before the impact of any potential synergies
which it estimated to be at least 2 million pounds per annum
even if it did not get full control.
"I expect them to be at least double that if we get to 100
percent (ownership)," Tucker said.