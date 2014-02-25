LONDON Feb 25 British defence supplier Cobham
said it had voluntarily contacted the U.S. Department of
Justice to inform it of an initial internal investigation into
potentially irregular sales practices concerning sales to Asia
of products made by a Cobham unit.
The company said on Tuesday that the products were made by
Florida-based TracStar Systems Inc which is part of Cobham's
SATCOM business. It said it would continue to cooperate with the
DOJ in relation to the matter.
TracStar makes satellite tracking and internal stabilisation
systems used by government and commercial customers. Its total
worldwide revenue in 2012 was under 15 million pounds, making up
less than 1 percent of group revenue that year.