LONDON Aug 17 Struggling British aerospace and
defence company Cobham said on Wednesday that Chief
Executive Bob Murphy would step down by the end of the year and
be succeeded by David Lockwood, current boss of technology
company Laird.
Cobham's difficult recent performance had prompted media
reports that Murphy could be sacked. The firm said he was
leaving "to pursue other opportunities".
Shares in Cobham rallied on news of the new appointment,
standing up 4.2 percent to 167 pence at 0818 GMT. Laird traded
down 6.1 percent at 311 pence.
Lockwood has been Laird CEO for four years, overseeing
average organic revenue growth at the company of 7 percent over
the last three years. Before that he worked for BT, GPT
(Marconi), BAE Systems and Thales. He will leave Laird on Sept.
5 and join Cobham no later than Jan. 1 2017.
After issuing a profit warning in April, Cobham this month
reported a 36 percent drop in first-half profit, leaving it
needing a big improvement in the coming months to meet full-year
targets and sending its shares sharply lower.
The CEO appointment is not the only change in Cobham's top
team. New chief financial officer David Mellors is due to
succeed Simon Nicholls by the turn of the year.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said making two major changes
could be a cause for concern.
"With both CEO and CFO now leaving Cobham in the second half
of the year, we understand concerns about H2 guidance being
achieved," Morris said.
The firm faces execution risks on some of its big programmes
in U.S. defence such as the KC-46 air-to-air refuelling system.
Cobham launched a 500-million-pound emergency rights issue
in April after it was hit by delayed shipments in its Cobham
Wireless communications business and due to lower demand from
oil and mining customers for flight services in Australia.
Shares in Cobham have lost a third of their value so far
this year. They closed Tuesday at 160.3 pence, valuing the
business at 2.7 billion pounds ($3.52 billion).
Laird said it had appointed CFO Tony Quinlan to take over
from Lockwood as chief executive on Sept. 5. The company
manufactures antennae, wireless products and other equipment
used in the automotive, healthcare and other sectors.
