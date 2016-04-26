* Cobham Q1 profit plunges 70 pct to 15 million pounds
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 26 British aerospace and defence
company Cobham launched a 500 million pound ($725
million) emergency rights issue to shore up its balance sheet
after a costly move to gain more commercial customers led to a
profit warning that knocked its shares.
Cobham made its name in aerial refuelling gear for military
customers but in 2014 bought communications equipment maker
Aeroflex, which serves the wireless, space, medical and
microelectronics industries, to gain more exposure to commercial
customers to counter the impact of lower defence spending.
But defence spending by some western governments has turned
a corner while Cobham faces difficulties in its commercial
business as sluggish economic conditions have hurt demand.
The company said on Tuesday that a 70 percent plunge in
first-quarter profit was partly due to delayed shipments after
an isolated internal problem at its Wireless communications
business, formed out of the Aeroflex acquisition, as well as
lower demand from oil and mining customers in commercial flying
services in Australia.
Without the new finance from the rights issue the ratio of
its net borrowing to its core earnings could come close to the
covenant level agreed with its lenders when this is next
reviewed on June 30, Cobham warned.
A company can be penalised if it breaks such bank covenant
ratios and also risks credit ratings downgrades.
The 500 million pound rights issue, due to take place this
quarter and fully underwritten by investment banks Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies, would provide new equity
finance to help it reduce its indebtedness.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company sank as much as 20 percent to
their lowest level since late 2011, before paring losses to
trade down 15 percent at 182 pence.
Cobham also said it planned to pay out a rebased total
dividend for 2016 of 126 million pounds, the same as last year,
prompting questions from analysts on a call about why it was
maintaining the payout at the same time as asking investors for
new equity.
One analyst asked whether the company should have started a
strategic review as a way to better create returns for
shareholders, an idea dismissed by Chief Executive Bob Murphy.
"We considered all the options that we had available to us,"
he told the call, saying that he believed Cobham would recover
in the second-half.
"We believe that this is the best way to deliver value in
time."
Cobham, which was founded in 1934 and today provides
equipment used by Lockheed Martin and Boeing
aircraft, was well-placed to deliver growth over the medium
term, said Murphy, adding that the Wireless issue was an
isolated one.
"MISCALCULATION"
Raymond James analyst Harry Breach said Cobham had sowed the
seeds of its leverage problem when it bought U.S. communications
equipment maker Aeroflex Holding Corp for $1.46 billion
including debt in 2014.
"They miscalculated how to finance the deal and they didn't
finance enough of it via equity," he said.
"As a consequence the debt level got to a place where it
couldn't absorb the working capital and capex needs of the
business combined with slow downs in certain end markets."
Cobham, which last year made 38 percent of its revenues from
commercial markets, had warned in March that those markets would
be "subdued" this year, compared to a "stable" outlook for its
defence and security markets, which account for the balance of
revenues.
The company said it started a cost-cutting programme
designed to save 30 million pounds a year, and said that it now
expected 2016 trading profit to be 15 million pounds lower than
the previous consensus expectation of 315 million pounds.
There was little read-across from Cobham's difficulties to
other British companies with exposure to defence, reflecting the
uniqueness of Cobham's air-to-air refuelling and communications
business. BAE Systems, the biggest defence contractor
in the UK, for example, only traded down 0.8 percent.
($1 = 0.6898 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, additional reporting by Sinead
Cruise; Editing by Kate Holton, Alexander Smith, Anna Willard)