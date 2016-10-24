* 2016 trading profit could be 12 pct lower than consensus
* Affected by weak demand for electronics products
* Shares fall 17 pct
(Adds CFO comment, analyst comment, share price,)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 24 British aerospace and defence
company Cobham cut its profit forecast for the second
time this year blaming continued weak demand for some
electronics products, knocking its shares and raising questions
about 2017.
Cobham is awaiting new management. After an earlier profit
warning prompted an emergency rights issue, the board said chief
executive Bob Murphy would be replaced. His exit will follow
that of CFO Simon Nicholls, who had already resigned.
The company said on Monday that 2016 trading profit could
come in as much as 12 percent lower than a previous consensus
forecast, prompting analysts to question Cobham's future
financial health.
Shares in Cobham fell 17 percent to 133 pence at 0914 GMT,
their lowest level since June. The stock had hit an 11-year low
of 126.6 pence in May, and is down 45 percent since the
beginning of 2016, lagging a 3 percent rise in Britain's mid-cap
index of which it is a component.
While new management could help improve forecasting, there
were concerns about what they find when they arrive, said one
analyst who declined to be named.
"The worry is that they'll be a kitchen sinking when the new
management start in January time, in which case it (Cobham)
could be under quite a bit of financial stress again," the
analyst said.
Cobham, which made its name in the 1930s developing
air-to-air refuelling techniques, raised new finance from a
rights issue in June to prevent its net borrowing to core
earnings coming close to a covenant level agreed with its
lenders.
Any further earnings downgrades could bring it towards that
level again, said analysts, but management played down that
risk.
"We're in a tough spot at the moment," said CFO Nicholls.
"We don't at this stage see any fundamental or medium term
issues in terms of the capital structure of the group."
Cobham warned on Monday that its annual trading profit would
now come in at between 255 million pounds ($311 million) and 275
million pounds, as much as 12 percent lower than a previous
consensus forecast of 291 million pounds, and compared to the
322 million pounds it made in 2015.
Both Cobham's new CEO David Lockwood, current boss of
technology company Laird, a company which warned on
profit earlier this month, and new CFO David Mellors will join
no later than Jan. 1 2017.
Cobham blamed the most recent downgrade on a range of
factors -- low demand from shipping customers for its
communications products and from defence customers for its
electronics products, plus slower than expected progress on the
Boeing U.S. KC-46 air-to-air refuelling system on which it is
working.
It is also making slower and more costly than expected
improvement in its Wireless unit, which makes equipment used to
maintain mobile signal in difficult environments.
($1 = 0.8194 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton/Ruth
Pitchford)