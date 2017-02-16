* Cuts 2016 trading profit forecast by another 20 mln stg
* Takes big asset writedowns, contract hit
* Says balance sheet "clearly not strong enough"
* Shares plunge as much as 20 pct to 13 year low
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, background, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineer Cobham said it
would have to take drastic action to turn around its fortunes
after cutting its profit forecast for the fifth time in 15
months and warning 2017 could get even worse, wiping as much as
a fifth off its market value.
New Chief Executive David Lockwood said on Thursday he would
set out plans on March 2 to help the company, best known for its
air-to-air refueling technology, to fight back from an ill-fated
acquisition, contract problems, tough markets and high debts.
"Investors are ditching the stock as it looks like the
problems at Cobham go further than anyone realised," said Neil
Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.
Analysts said the company might have to seek more cash from
shareholders or to convert some of its debt into equity.
At 1230 GMT Cobham shares, already down more than 50
percent in the last 12 months, were off 12.9 percent at 118
pence, having earlier hit a 13-year low of 102.5 pence.
Lockwood, who took over in December, said he had written
down assets, including those acquired in the ill-fated takeover
of communications equipment maker Aeroflex in 2014, by 574
million pounds, and announced a 150 million pound charge on a
troubled contract with Boeing's KC-46 tanker programme.
"I want you (...) to have realistic expectations of the
journey to come back to being the company we could be," he told
investors on a conference call.
He said the company had not reached its debt limits, but was
"clearly in an uncomfortable position", with a net
debt-to-earnings ratio of 3 times, compared with a 3.5 times
threshold.
"The balance sheet is clearly not strong enough to properly
support the operations of the group," Lockwood said.
Cobham, which scrapped its final dividend last month, had
net debt of around 1 billion pounds at the end of 2016, almost
half of its current market value.
The company said it now expected 2016 trading profit of
around 225 million pounds, down 20 million pounds from its
previous forecast made just a month ago.
"The board considers that delivery of a similar performance
to that of 2016 in 2017 may be challenging," it added.
Cobham, Britain's third-biggest defence and aerospace group
after Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems, supplies
communications equipment and high tech systems such as
air-to-air refueling.
It said its saving grace was its position as a key supplier
to heavyweight defence and aerospace companies.
"It is that importance to our customers which is the
foundation of my confidence we can get this group back on its
feet", Lockwood said.
($1 = 0.8019 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)