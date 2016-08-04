LONDON Aug 4 British aerospace and defence
company Cobham reported a plunge in first-half profit,
as expected, after difficulties in its communications unit, and
said it was on track to meet full-year expectations as earnings
improve over the period.
Cobham on Thursday posted trading profit of 102 million
pounds ($136 million) for the six months ended June 30, a 36
percent drop compared with last year.
The company launched a 500 million pound emergency rights
issue in April after its profit was hit by delayed shipments in
its Wireless business and due to lower demand from oil and
mining customers for flying services in Australia.
($1 = 0.7518 pounds)
