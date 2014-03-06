LONDON, March 6 British defence supplier Cobham
posted a 4 percent fall in 2013 pretax profit, and said
it still expects a single digit fall in revenue this year
against a challenging U.S. defence spending backdrop and foreign
currency headwinds.
The company, a pioneer of in-flight refuelling, said on
Thursday underlying profit before tax for the year to
end-December fell to 288 million pounds ($482 million), from 300
million pounds in 2013. Revenues rose by 2 percent to 1.79
billion pounds.
Analysts had forecast Cobham to report a pretax profit in a
range of 165-288.5 million pounds, according to Reuters data, on
revenues of 1.78 billion pounds.
The company said it continues to plan for group organic
revenue to decline by low-to-mid single digits in 2014, with a
return to revenue growth from 2015.
It also raised its full year dividend per share by 10
percent to 9.68 pence, continuing its progressive dividend
policy.