Aug 5 Cobham Plc stuck by its guidance
of returning to mid-single digit organic revenue growth this
year, after buoyant demand for its systems and components used
in satellites and communications boosted first-half sales.
The company, a maker of communications equipment for
military vehicles and aircraft, said revenue grew 26 percent to
1.05 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) for the six months ended June
30.
Underlying pretax profit for the period rose 15 percent to
135 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)