Aug 5 Cobham Plc stuck by its guidance of returning to mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, after buoyant demand for its systems and components used in satellites and communications boosted first-half sales.

The company, a maker of communications equipment for military vehicles and aircraft, said revenue grew 26 percent to 1.05 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) for the six months ended June 30.

Underlying pretax profit for the period rose 15 percent to 135 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6402 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)