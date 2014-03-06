By Brenda Goh
LONDON, March 6 British defence supplier Cobham
said it expects the tough U.S. defence spending
environment and unfavourable currency exchange rates to weigh on
profits this year, after it posted a 4 percent decline in
full-year 2013 pretax profits.
Western defence firms are being squeezed as their biggest
customers in the United States and Europe reduce spending amid a
withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq.
BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce also recently
warned on earnings, citing U.S. budgetary pressures.
Cobham, which pioneered in-flight fuelling and also makes
communication equipment for military and commercial airplanes,
said on Thursday it would maintain its forecast for low-to-mid
single-digit decline in organic revenue in 2014, with a return
to growth from the following year.
"The big headwind for us continues to be the U.S. defence
and security market," Chief Executive Bob Murphy told reporters,
saying that while a two-year budget deal passed by U.S. Congress
last year provided some certainty, it was unlikely to provoke
substantial change.
"I don't really see any of that funding being diverted into
the investment into new technologies, new capabilities," he
said.
Unfavourable currency exchange rates stemming from the
strength of the pound were also a concern, it said. Should
exchange rates continue at current levels, earnings per share
could fall by 3-4 percent on translation.
Cobham has sought to expand in commercial markets to make up
for the reduction in defence spending. Revenue from commercial
customers, which made up 35 percent of group revenue of 1.79
billion pounds last year, grew by 7 percent, helping offset an
11 percent decline in its largest arm, U.S. defence and
security.
Underlying profit before tax for the year to end-December
fell to 288 million pounds ($482 million) from 300 million
pounds in 2012.
Its orderbook fell to 2.27 billion pounds from 2.4 billion
and Cobham raised its full year dividend per share by 10 percent
to 9.68 pence.
Analysts said Cobham's results were mostly in line with
their expectations.
"After the drama of the last two months, it is soothing to
end the global A&D earnings season with a steady set of
results," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rob Stallard said.
Shares in Cobham were 2.2 percent higher at 306.8 percent at
0859 GMT versus a FTSE 250 index up 0.47 percent.