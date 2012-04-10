COPENHAGEN, April 10 Danish satellite and radio
communications equipment maker Thrane & Thrane will
continue a strategic review and all options remain open
following British rival Cobham's announcement of a
renewed bid, its chairman said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Cobham said it would make a new 270
million pounds ($428.20 million) bid for Thrane & Thrane at the
same 420 Danish crowns ($73.78) per share price it had offered
and then withdrew in February.
"The results of the strategic review can be many, ranging
form the company remaining more or less a stand-alone company to
embarking on finding another owner or something in between,"
Thrane & Thrane chairman of the board Morten Eldrup-Jorgensen
told Reuters. "We have a very open mind on that outcome."
"Our task on the board of directors is to act in the best
interest of all the shareholders," he said.
Eldrup-Jorgensen said the board would make its
recommendation to shareholders once it had seen Cobham's
official offer, and in accordance with Danish rules requiring it
to make such a recommendation by midway through the offer
period.