April 5 George Soros and John Paulson may have
to make room for the late Tony Marohn, who possibly pulled off
one of the greatest financial trades ever -- at an estate sale.
Marohn's family claims it is owed a $130 million stake in
Coca-Cola Co after Marohn bought an antique Palmer Union
Oil Co stock certificate in 2008 for a "nominal amount," Marohn
family attorney David Margules said on Thursday.
Marohn traced Palmer Union Oil to Coca-Cola, by way of
long-forgotten companies such as Petrocarbon Chemicals Inc and
Taylor Wine Co, according to court documents.
Marohn died in 2010, and but his family in California has
taken on the legal battle with Coca-Cola Co, saying it is
entitled to about 1.8 million shares of the soft-drink maker.
But before the family buys that vacation home in Aspen,
they'll have to convince a skeptical Delaware Chancery Court
judge that the law is on their side.
"This is a new version of the Beverly Hillbillies," Judge
Leo Strine said at a hearing on Jan. 31, according to a court
transcript. He was referring to a 1960s television comedy about
a backwoods family that becomes rich by finding oil on their
property.
If upheld, Marohn's estate would become among the largest
non-institutional investors in Coca-Cola, according to Reuters
data.
"The claim of Mr. Marohn's estate that it is entitled to
millions of dollars in Coca-Cola stock - based on a canceled
stock certificate for a long-defunct oil company purchased at an
estate sale - is meritless and unfair to the Company's millions
of legitimate shareholders," said a Thursday statement from
Coca-Cola.
Bob Kerstein, who runs the scripophily.com website, which
researches and sells antique stock certificates, said he gets
lots of inquiries from people who want to redeem old
certificates.
"We get people who have blank stock certificates and they
think they have hit the lotto," said Kerstein. He said he has to
break the news to them they need to be on record with the
company as well.
Margules, the Wilmington, Delaware, attorney for Marohn's
estate, said he thinks he can persuade Strine that the law
favors his client. Marohn's certificate was endorsed and
assigned, but the transferee was left blank.
Marohn filled in his name and began digging through
corporate records. He eventually wrote to Coca-Cola to demand
1.8 million shares of common stock for his 1,625 Palmer Union
Oil shares.
The company refused, and sued Marohn in Delaware's Chancery
Court in 2009 seeking a declaration he was not entitled to the
company's stock.
Marohn's estate filed papers last week showing courts have
upheld that a person who was issued a stock certificate and then
endorsed and assigned it -- but left blank the name of the
transferee -- essentially transformed the certificate into a
bearer stock. By writing his name on the stock, Marohn became
the legal owner, his estate argued.
Strine said in January he would soon decide how to proceed.
He also warned the Marohn estate against pursuing "a drive by
of a public company" to extract money to drop the case.
"It's just not a sport," Strine said.
The case is In Re Shares of Common Stock of the Coca-Cola
Company, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 5156.