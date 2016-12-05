PHNOM PENH, Dec 5 Coca-Cola Co opened a
new $100 million facility in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on
Monday to expand its production capacity in the Southeast Asian
nation.
The plant, situated on a 12-hectare land in a special
economic zone on the outskirts of the city, will employ 817
people and it will be powered by solar power, Prime Minister Hun
Sen said at the inauguration ceremony.
The investment is part of Coca-Cola's expansion, which began
four years ago, said Irial Finan, executive vice president of
Coca-Cola.
The company began operations in the country in 1993 and the
new plant is situated inside the Phnom Penh Special Economic
Zone (PPSEZ), a Cambodian-Japanese joint venture and operator of
the biggest industrial estate.
Hun Sen said Cambodia would have to train more human
resources, build necessary infrastructure and supply cheap
electricity to respond to rising interest in the country's
industrial and light manufacturing sectors.
"This shows that we don't discriminate against any foreign
investments," Hun Sen said, adding that a new plant by Japan's
Minebea Co, a maker of machinery parts and electronics
devices, would be open on Wednesday at the PPSEZ.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)