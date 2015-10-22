(Adds company comment)
SHANGHAI Oct 22 An environmental protection
bureau in northwest China said police temporarily detained an
executive at a Coca-Cola Co bottling facility in Gansu
province after it found the facility had falsified pollution
data.
In a report on its website, the Lanzhou city office of
China's Environmental Protection Bureau said authorities found
Gansu COFCO Coca-Cola Beverage Co Ltd had tampered with data by
altering the way it sampled and monitored its sewage output. The
news was carried by local media outlets on Thursday.
Police detained at least one of the facility's executives
for five days earlier this month as punishment, the Lanzhou
environmental bureau's statement said.
Coca-Cola officials did not respond to repeated telephone
calls and emails seeking comment.
The Gansu facility, part of a joint venture between Chinese
food processor COFCO Corp and Coca-Cola, said in a
statement that it "attached great importance" to the matter and
that an internal investigation had determined irregularities
with monitoring equipment led to false data.
The company would "rigorously strengthen internal oversight
and put an end to the future occurrence of similar issues", the
statement said.
Companies have been scurrying to boost their environmental
credentials after China introduced tougher regulations this year
to combat the country's unwanted image of smog-choked cities,
fouled waterways and heavy-metal tainted soil.
China will ban water-polluting paper mills, oil refineries,
pesticide producers and other industrial plants by the end of
2016, as it moves to tackle severe pollution of the water supply
which has left one-third of China's major river basins and 60
percent of its underground water contaminated.
Beijing authorities fined a McDonald's Corp frozen
potato fries supplier earlier this year for water pollution.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, SHANGHAI newsroom and Michael
Martina in Beijing; Editing by John Ruwitch and Alison Williams)