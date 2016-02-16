SYDNEY, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Coca-Cola Company
(Aa3/AA/A+) looks set to provide the first real test of the year
for the corporate Kangaroo market, having mandated Deutsche Bank
to arrange investor meetings from March 7 for a potential debut
trade.
The stellar A$2.25 billion ($1.59 billion) triple-tranche
issue last August from Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P),
raised hopes that Australia would become a key second-tier
destination for overseas credits, alongside the sterling, Swiss
franc and Canadian dollar markets.
Intel, rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), followed three months
later with a slightly underwhelming inaugural A$800 million
dual-tranche sale, which, despite being the second-largest
corporate Kangaroo, failed to match hopes for a A$1 billion-plus
issue.
Intel's average order sizes were back at the typical A$20
million-A$50 million levels rather than the bumper Apple tickets
of up to A$150 million, as the world's biggest chip-maker
struggled amid a more difficult market backdrop than the one
Apple had faced.
Limited credit analyst coverage among Australian fund
managers also weighed on the Intel trade, while several Asian
investors felt the pick-up offered over Intel's US dollar curve
was insufficient to compensate for the lower liquidity in the
Australian market. The latter is a particularly important
consideration during times of global market stress.
Local funds are more familiar with Coca Cola, especially
with regional bottler Coca-Cola Amatil, rated A3/A-
(Moody's/S&P), having previously issued Australian dollar bonds,
including a A$150 million seven-year MTN in November 2012.
With the Aussie dollar, a proxy for China risk, now trading
at around 70 US cents after being near parity between October
2010 and October 2014, a Kangaroo issue must now exceed A$700
million to reach the equivalent US dollar benchmark size of $500
million.
It will be a very impressive result if Coca-Cola matches the
size of its first Matterhorn transaction in September 2015, a
SFr1.325 billion ($1.345 billion) three-trancher.
Coca-Cola debuted in the euro market 12 months earlier with
a 2 billion euro ($2.23 billion) dual-trancher and followed up
with a whopping 8.5 billion euro five-note issue last February.
The company, historically a large issuer, printed its last
US dollar transaction in October 2015 with a $4 billion
SEC-registered three-part senior unsecured offering.
Deutsche Bank's role as arranger for the Coca-Cola roadshow
underlines its position as the go-to international bank for US
corporate blue chips looking to visit Down Under.
Deutsche was joint lead manager for the Apple Kangaroo with
CBA and Goldman Sachs and also led the Intel debut alongside
Westpac.
Although the Korea National Oil Corporation A$325 million
three-year floating-rate-note sale on February 2 was technically
2016's first corporate Kangaroo, the state-owned company is seen
as sovereign rather than corporate risk, while only 2 percent of
the bonds were allocated to Australasian investors.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)