Sept 26 Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers agreed to merge as early as next spring to create a company with annual sales of more than 1 trillion yen ($9.95 billion) in a declining domestic soft-drink market, Nikkei reported, citing sources.

Tokyo-based Coca-Cola East Japan Co Ltd and Fukuoka-based Coca-Cola West Co Ltd bottle and distribute most of the Coca-Cola drinks sold in Japan.

The merger will create a holding company for both the regional operations, Nikkei said, adding that Coca-Cola West President Tamio Yoshimatsu will lead the new company.

Coca-Cola West is expected to remain on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei said.

The combined company is expected to have a 90 percent share of the domestic market for Coca-Cola products, Nikkei reported citing sources.

The companies could not be reached outside business hours in Japan. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)