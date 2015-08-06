* CCE, CCIP and Coke's German bottler to merge
* New company called Coca-Cola European Partners
* CCEP to have enterprise value about 28 bln euros-source
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Aug 6 Three European bottlers of
Coca-Cola drinks have agreed to merge in what will be one
of the continent's largest consumer products deals ever, as they
hope greater scale and cost cutting will revitalise sluggish
soft drink sales.
Coca-Cola Enterprises said on Thursday it would
combine with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and the German
bottling business of Coca-Cola to create a new company that will
be the world's largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by net
revenue, with business in 13 countries including Spain, France
and Britain.
The transaction will give the new company, Coca-Cola
European Partners (CCEP), a value of 28 billion euros ($31
billion) including debt, a source involved in the deal said,
adding that was based on the core earnings of the companies,
planned synergies and CCE's current valuation.
CCEP will have annual revenue of $12.6 billion and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
$2.1 billion.
"It's a major milestone and major transaction that will
benefit all parties involved," said Coke Chief Executive Muhtar
Kent on a conference call. "There's no question we all believe
that increased investment potential will lead to a better
trajectory in terms of increased revenue growth going forward."
CCE, whose drinks include Coke, Fanta and Capri-Sun, is
struggling with weak sales in Western Europe, where
austerity-hit consumers are drinking less soda, forcing
producers to discount them, which hurts revenue and profit.
Combining the bottlers, which buy drink concentrate from
Coca-Cola and package and distribute the drinks, will remove
duplicate functions and free up cash to be reinvested in
marketing and sales.
CONTINUATION OF STRATEGY
The formation of CCEP is the latest example of bottlers
consolidating to face industry challenges. Coke and SABMiller
agreed in November to combine their soft drink businesses in
Africa, while four Coke bottlers in Japan merged in 2013. The
German and Spanish bottlers themselves are also the product of
several bottlers merging.
"This is not something that just came out of a hat," said
CEO Kent. "It's an evolution of what you've seen in other parts
of the world."
CCE shareholders will receive one share in the new company
and a one-time payment of $14.50 a share. The cash portion,
about $3.3 billion, will be funded via new debt issued by CCEP,
the companies said.
The deal is structured as a so-called tax inversion, with
CCE moving corporate headquarters to London and cutting exposure
to higher U.S. taxes. CCE, now based in Atlanta, used to be the
biggest Coke bottler in North America, but sold its U.S.
operations to Coke in 2010, leaving it operating solely in
Europe.
CCE itself was spun off from Coca-Cola in 1986 as a way to
boost Coke's profit margins and balance sheet by separating the
capital-intensive, low-margin bottling business into a different
company.
CCE shareholders will own 48 percent of the new entity, with
CCIP's shareholders owning 34 percent. Coke will own 18 percent.
Between the three parties there will be 17 board members, a
factor causing concern about accountability for some investors,
said Bernstein Research analysts. They also noted concerns about
the "somewhat vague" cost-savings targets and the tax rate not
being lower.
The merger is expected to result in savings of $350 million
to $375 million within three years of closing.
"Net-net, we see synergies, look for clarity on cross-market
accountability/cooperation and believe regulatory hurdles are
limited," Bernstein said.
CCEP will be incorporated in London and its shares will
trade on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange and the
Madrid Stock Exchange.
While Coke's CEO said the focus now was on executing the
current deal, industry observers said there could be scope down
the road for more consolidation. Europe's other sizeable
bottlers include Coca-Cola HBC Coca-Cola Icecek
.
John Brock, current chief executive of CCE, will be CEO of
the new group, while Sol Daurella, executive chairwoman of CCIP,
will be chairwoman.
Shares of CCE were up 2.8 percent in New York, where
Coca-Cola shares were down 0.5 percent. News of the deal was
reported last week by the Wall Street Journal, which sent CCE
shares higher.
Rothschild acted as financial adviser to CCIP, while
Deutsche Bank advised Coca-Cola. Lazard advised CCE, while
Credit Suisse advised the franchise relationship committee of
CCE's board of directors.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Arno Schuetze
in Frankfurt and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Jason
Neely and Mark Potter)