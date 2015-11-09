BRUSSELS, Nov 9 - Coca-Cola Enterprises and two other European bottlers of Coca-Cola drinks have secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for their merger after regulators found no competition issues.

The combination with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and the German bottling business of Coca-Cola would create the world's largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by net revenue, present in Spain, France and Britain and 10 other countries.

The European Commission said a preliminary investigation opened on Oct. 2 did not show any possible competition issues.

"The proposed acquisition raises no competition concerns, as the activities of the bottlers do not overlap geographically and customers currently using the Coca-Cola bottlers would continue to have sufficient alternative choices," the EU executive said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)