BRUSSELS, Nov 9 - Coca-Cola Enterprises and two
other European bottlers of Coca-Cola drinks have secured
unconditional EU antitrust approval for their merger after
regulators found no competition issues.
The combination with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and
the German bottling business of Coca-Cola would create the
world's largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by net
revenue, present in Spain, France and Britain and 10 other
countries.
The European Commission said a preliminary investigation
opened on Oct. 2 did not show any possible competition issues.
"The proposed acquisition raises no competition concerns, as
the activities of the bottlers do not overlap geographically and
customers currently using the Coca-Cola bottlers would continue
to have sufficient alternative choices," the EU executive said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)