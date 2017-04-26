BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose nearly 146 percent, compared to the same quarter last year, to 5.887 billion pesos ($314 million).
($1 = 18.7275 on March 31)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results