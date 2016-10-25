(Adds details on report)
By Noe Torres
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Coca-Cola Femsa,
the largest Coke bottler in the world, on Tuesday reported a
13.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer
foreign exchange losses, lower taxes, and higher prices to
consumers.
The company said its profit rose to 2.265 billion pesos
($117 million) in the quarter, from 1.988 billion pesos in the
same period a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 12.5 percent to 42.351 billion pesos,
compared with the year-earlier period.
The bottler said foreign exchange losses fell by more than
half compared with the July to September period last year, while
income taxes fell by nearly a third, boosting the bottom line.
Earnings were also bolstered by a pickup in prices; the
average price per unit case excluding beer rose 17.1 percent.
However, the number of transactions slid 2.7 percent in the
quarter compared with the same period last year.
Coca-Cola Femsa said last month it would buy Brazilian
beverage company Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued at
3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).
Femsa will report its third quarter earnings on
Friday.
($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September)
(Additional reporting by Natalie Schachar and Alexandra Alper;
Edited by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)