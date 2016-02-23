(Adds details on revenue)
MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Coca-Cola Femsa,
Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday that its
fourth-quarter profit rose 1.5 percent, helped by higher revenue
and slightly lower debt servicing costs.
The company reported a profit of 3.121 billion pesos ($181
million), compared with 3.075 billion pesos a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 40.742 billion pesos, the company
said.
Coke Femsa, which operates across Latin America and also in
the Philippines, reported a slight drop in debt servicing costs
to 2 billion pesos from 2.1 billion pesos.
($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end December)
