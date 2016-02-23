(Adds details on revenue)

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit rose 1.5 percent, helped by higher revenue and slightly lower debt servicing costs.

The company reported a profit of 3.121 billion pesos ($181 million), compared with 3.075 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 40.742 billion pesos, the company said.

Coke Femsa, which operates across Latin America and also in the Philippines, reported a slight drop in debt servicing costs to 2 billion pesos from 2.1 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end December)