UPDATE 1-U.S. reviewing Venezuela's seizure of GM assets
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. officials are reviewing Venezuela's seizure of General Motors Co's assets in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.
Dec 23 Coca-Cola Co plans to cut 1,000-2,000 jobs globally in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.
The company is also introducing stricter budgeting such as asking executives to swap limousines for taxis and canceled its Christmas party for Wall Street analysts, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1CCr0re)
Coke said in October that it was targeting $3 billion in cost savings by 2019, up from the $1 billion it announced in February.
April 20 Confide, a popular encrypted messaging app said to be used by White House officials, does not keep communications confidential as its maker promises, a proposed class-action lawsuit charges.