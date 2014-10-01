Oct 1 Coca-Cola Co, under pressure from
an activist investor, said it had adopted new guidelines under
its 2014 equity plan that will extend the number of years shares
will last under the plan by using fewer shares each year.
The company said its new Equity Stewardship Guidelines would
increase transparency about equity awards, formalize its
practice of share repurchases to minimize dilution, and renew
commitments to continue an open dialogue with shareholders on
compensation matters.
Wintergreen Advisers, which owns about 2.5 million shares of
Coca-Cola on behalf of clients, has been a vocal critic of the
company's existing plan, saying it greatly dilutes the holdings
of current shareholders.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)